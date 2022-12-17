After several months, the United Way of the Coalfield’s condo raffle closed yesterday, and the winner was announced as Richard “Dick” Peyton. The raffle sold 110 tickets making a profit of $2,200. The condo vacation was donated by friends of United Way and no campaign dollars were used. The raffle does give the winner access to a condo in Panama City Beach, FL from April 29-May 5, 2023.

