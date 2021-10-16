Madisonville native Julia Maddox has announced plans to direct her thesis short film, “ A Coalfield Christmas,” during the week of Thanksgiving, and she intends to use Madisonville as one of her filming locations.
Maddox is in her second year of her master’s degree in Film at City College in New York.
She said the story is based on a memory she had with her grandmother, Oma Maddox, on Christmas Eve of 1988.
“Last December, when I was thinking about ideas for my thesis script, I remembered one of the most powerful memories of my time growing up in Kentucky,” she said.
She said instead of helping her grandmother clean the house for the family dinner, they ended up at Odd Fellows Cemetery where they found a widow “weeping over a fresh grave.”
“She interceded with that widow and her daughter, and I thought for sure the lady would whack her with her purse, but she did not,” said Maddox. “Recently widowed herself just the year before, Mamaw knew just the right words to say to that lady to let her know that her husband was not alone, that Grandaddy Red and the rest of our deceased family would always be there to keep him company.”
Maddox said she was 18-years-old at the time.
“Don’t let anyone sit alone in their grief, especially if it’s a pain you know,” she said.
Maddox said the cast of “A Coalfield Christmas” are all Western Kentucky natives including Hopkins County teacher Carol Noswonger as Mamaw, Murray High School graduate Ella Brown-Terry as Michelle, Melissa and Ella Parker, of Murray, as the widow and daughter, Scott Oldham, of Franklin, as Gary the recently deceased man and Dick Maddox, who will be playing the ghost of his own father, “Grandaddy Red.”
Maddox said she has the cast selected, and students from Western Kentucky University have agreed to work as her crew for the filming.
“People keep asking me what we need,” she said. “All the parts have been cast, and I have all my locations set.. What we need right now is money to make this happen.”
Maddox is accepting fund donations through a site called Seed and Spark at www.seedandspark.com/fund/acoalfieldchristmas.
She hopes to raise $10,000 with a stretch goal of an additional $5,000 to pay for post production. Maddox added that all donations will be fully tax deductible.
“It’s important to me that my people get to see the best of themselves represented on the big screen in ways that we never get to see,” said Maddox. “I really hope the community will financially support this home-grown, authentically Kentucky project. Every dollar will be put to good use to bring this story to life.”
