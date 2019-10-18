Kentucky law requires all drivers to have auto insurance. But have you thought about purchasing what some call helicopter insurance?
“It was the best decision we've ever made,” said Madisonville resident Linda Buchanan.
Buchanan doesn't pilot helicopters, but she needed one when her late husband, Dowis, developed complications from a gangrene gall bladder two years ago. An emergency flight from Madisonville to a Nashville hospital could have cost her family $51,000.
“I knew it was going to be expensive, but I had no clue,” Buchanan said.
But thanks to so-called “helicopter insurance” which costs Buchanan's family $65 per year, the flight was covered. The Hopkins County Fiscal Court heard a presentation this week on why other people should add it to their health coverage.
“One of the larger complaints that I've had has been what it costs to have a helicopter transport you from the hospital here to Nashville,” Magistrate Billy Parrish said. He invited several similar services to discuss what they offer.
Mike Burton with PHI Air Medical of Greenville explained to the court that his company's membership program is not really insurance. But it will provide as many emergency flights as a family needs.
“Whatever your insurance pays, we accept as payment in full,” Burton said. “What that means is no out-of-pocket costs for you.”
PHI Cares does not collect deductibles or co-payments.
Burton said PHI's program costs an average $40 per year, based on the size of a household. Group memberships are available for governmental entities, businesses and non-profit agencies.
Helicopter coverage is a competitive business. Burton said membership in PHI Cares requires the use of PHI's choppers. And he told the magistrates that one competitor sends offers by mail every few weeks, which can breed confusion.
Buchanan's family has used Air Evac Lifeteam coverage for years. The company based in suburban St. Louis advertises an $85 annual membership online.
“My mother took it out but never used it,” said Buchanan, who purchased her own membership four years before her husband developed health problems.
Burton noted his company does not sell helicopter coverage to Medicaid patients because Kentucky has a set payment schedule for air medical providers.
Buchanan considers helicopter coverage valuable in this area partly because Hopkins County has no neurologists.
“There's a lot of need to have it,” she said.
Parrish agrees.
“If you do need it and you don't have it, you're going to regret it,” he said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.