When COVID-19 hit in March and schools had to close, local school bus drivers started working with food service to deliver meals to children at home.
Jeffery McNary and George White are two Hopkins County School bus drivers that had to adjust to the changes. McNary used to pick up special needs kids on his route, while White’s route was in the country.
They have worked together to deliver meals to children near Pride Elementary School during the recent switch to virtual learning across the system.
“It makes me feel good knowing that I’m feeding a kid, even if it is just one,” said McNary.
McNary and White deliver 35 meals Monday through Friday when school is in session. The kids get one hot lunch and one breakfast.
McNary said he and White have been driving the route since the summer so he has a pretty good idea of who comes to get meals. Sometimes the kids or parents don’t see the school bus, so he will knock on doors of the kids he knows to let them know the bus is there.
“It is a wonderful thing when you see them come out,” said McNary. “It makes your whole day, it makes it worth doing.”
On a pretty day, the kids will be outside waiting for the school bus to deliver meals, said White.
They make four stops around Pride Elementary and the West Noel area with their biggest stop delivering around 18 meals. McNary said the number of kids depends on if the kids are visiting someone or some may not be awake.
After going around to their different stops, if they have anything left over they will start the route over to get rid of all the food, said White.
If there are more kids getting meals then they planned for, they will call the school and go back to pick up more meals and then pick up the route where they left off so every child who wants a meal can get one, said McNary.
“I do it for the kids,” said McNary. “If you think about who you are driving for, it makes it worth it.”
White said he enjoys seeing the kids when they come out to get their food.
“I would much rather be taking them to school though,” he said.
McNary said if he can’t pick up the kids and take them to school, at least he gets to interact with them by delivering meals.
Students meals will not be available during Thanksgiving Break but will pick back up on Monday, Nov. 30. Meals are available to students in the Hopkins County district and can be picked up at any school from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or at a community stop location.
For community stop times and locations, visit https://www.hopkins.kyschools.us/ and click on the Meals and Nutrition tab. Under that tab there is also a menu and cooking instructions for the meals.
