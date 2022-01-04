The Madisonville City Council passed resolution during last night’s city council meeting to declare two lots as surplus properties. The properties, 631 Silkwood and 375 Park Row, both in Madisonville, will go up for bid with a $1,000 minimum placed on each property. The city is authorized to advertise the lots for sale and dispose of the properties by those means according to KRS 82.083.
Also presented during last night’s meeting was an update about the Red Cardinal Inn. The structure has now been fully demolished, which cost roughly $52,000. According to city attorney, Joe Evans, a new lawsuit must be filed in order to take action to secure and clear the title to the property. Despite numerous phone calls and emails to the state of Kentucky, there it has been no response. Council approved this request and city attorney will move forward with the process.
Once the title to the property is clear and secured, the property will be sold to the highest bidder at the courthouse steps by the master commissioner. In most such cases, that property will be sold with a reserve, usually the amount the city has invested in that property.
The Red Cardinal Inn property is located on Hanson Road/U.S. 41 in Madisonville, adjacent to property recently vacated by UPS. It is currently zoned as “general industrial.”
