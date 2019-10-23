MNHHS has Talent

Winners were recently announced from the Madisonville North Hopkins High School Talent Show held earlier this month.
Pictured are, from left to right, I'Zayis Pettus and ShaMyia West, who won first place with a dance performance. Landon Harris finished in second place for his piano performance, and Jocelynn Woodring, who gave a vocal performance, placed third.
Also pictured are Donovan Hallum and Calvin Steppe, who held posters for Harris. Submitted photo
