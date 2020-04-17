COVID-19 has a lot of investors calling their financial advisors, looking for answers and help. Local financial planners are asking their clients to exercise patience, said David Thomas, an adviser with Ameriprise Financial in Madisonville.
“Don’t make rash decisions, and don’t let emotions drive your decisions,” Thomas said. “What I mean by decisions, it’s usually, ‘should I sell out? I’ve seen my account drop? I’ve looked at my market statements, and oh my gosh, you know I probably can’t stand this anymore,’ ” he said. “The answer, unless you have a very short timeframe, which you shouldn’t have been taking the risk anyway, the answer is absolutely not. By selling out now, you lock in any losses that you’ve experienced.”
Stocks tumbled Wednesday as investors received bad news about the economic damage caused by efforts to contain the novel coronavirus, but have been steadily climbing in recent weeks, as investors see hope in an eventual rebound.
“Once you see this pandemic’s curve starting to flatten, so to speak, whether it means that deaths or new cases have substantially decreased, I think a lot of that will play a large part in it,” Thomas said. “Also, how quickly this country can get back to work. This thing was not caused by an economic catastrophe. This pandemic came along and kind of blindsided everybody.”
The economy was healthy before this happened, Thomas said. Some advisors believe recovery could be quicker because this event was because of a virus, unlike the 2008 financial crisis sparked by the housing market crash.
With the onset of the coronavirus, advisors have taken questions from clients like, “Should I sell?” quite a bit recently. Tim Dunn, who is a CPA and a financial planner with Edwards Jones in Madisonville, said investors need to take their time.
“Don’t panic,” he said. “Take your time and look at your situation. And I always suggest to find a good financial adviser. That’s what we do here; we try to help people navigate through times like this.”
Over the last week, Thomas has received calls from clients who got their March statements and wanted to know what they should do.
“I shared with them we had a really big week last week, and you’ve made almost half of it back again,” he said. “People are very surprised that the market can move that fast. All the history shows that right after big down days, you usually see some big up days, and trying to time it does not work. You get invested, you diversify and you stay the course.”
Dunn said that during this time, people could find a lot of suitable investments and better prices.
“I have a lot of people calling me asking about investments, stocks, mutual funds and bonds, and I try to help them that way,” he said. “If you’re in a position where you can, it can be a good time to find good quality investments at better prices. Just because everybody is selling, and if you’re in a position, then you may find some good bargains.”
In the short term, Thomas said because the country is virtually on lockdown, markets maybe a little worse than first thought.
“The market has priced down a lot of the pain that we’ve already experienced,” he said. “It dropped so quick, so fast, and I can’t guarantee you that we won’t retest the lows that we’ve experienced. But, we certainly have come back a long way from where the market was at the bottom.”
Long term, Thomas said history has shown returns in the market have been more favorable than returns you can get in a guaranteed product, like a bank certificate of deposit, savings account or government bonds.
“The stock market return has been better over the long term. No guarantees on that, but if you believe in the economy of the United States of America, those that are willing to stomach the risk and have the time to see this through, I think they will be rewarded for it,” Thomas said.
