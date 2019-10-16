Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Monday:
• Kelly Hager, 41, of Mortons Gap was charged Monday with non-payment of court costs/fines in Hopkins County.
• Robert Myers, 37, of Nashville was charged Monday on a fugitive warrant from Sumner County, Tennessee.
• Brittany Nance, 29, of Dixon was charged Monday with first degree trafficking of a controlled substance, buying/possessing drug paraphernalia and failure to appear in Hopkins County.
• Joseph Ray, 19, of Nortonville was charged Monday with first degree trafficking of a controlled substance and buying/possessing drug paraphernalia.
Hopkins County Sheriff's Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office released the following reports Tuesday:
• Wendy Winebarger, 43, of Earlington was charged Friday with failure to appear in Hopkins County.
• Michael Bourland, 27, of Louisville was charged Saturday on a parole violation.
• Adam Bowles, 32, of Earlington was charged Sunday on a fugitive warrant from another state.• Zachary Robinson, 26, of Providence was charged Saturday with two counts of non-payment of court costs/fines in Hopkins County.
• Richard Homes, 28, of Bloomington, Indiana was charged Wednesday, Oct. 9 with failure to appear in Warren County.
• Gevin Lemons, 26, of Paducah was charged Wednesday, Oct. 9 with non-payment of court costs/fines and two counts of failure to appear in Hopkins County.
• Howard McKinney, 43, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee was charged Wednesday, Oct. 9 on a fugitive warrant from Tennessee and failure to appear.
• Olis McNary, 64, of Nortonville was charged Monday with fourth degree assault.
• Harlan Miller, 28, of Nortonville was charged Saturday with second degree disorderly conduct and menacing.
• Joseph Moore, 24, of Earlington was charged Monday with resisting arrest and failure to appear in Hopkins County.
• Michael Oldham, 42, of Madisonville was charged Saturday with failure to appear in Hopkins County.
• Crystal Stevenson, 35, of Nortonville was charged Monday with fourth degree assault.
• Robert Thompson, 21, of Earlington was charged Saturday with failure to appear in Hopkins County.
