World Changers, a nonprofit faith-based organization that serves communities across the country through construction, will be providing home repairs for six homeowners in Hopkins County starting next week.
According to Brad Long, Deputy City Administrator for Madisonville, Mayor Kevin Cotton contacted World Changers after several individuals inquired about bringing a team to Madisonville during a town hall meeting. World Changers serve by working on someone’s home through work like painting, handicap ramps and cleanup of one’s property.
“This year we are able to assist six homeowners with painting; pressure washing; replacing or building handicap ramps and other small projects. This is our second year working with World Changers and so excited to have this mission based group serving citizens in our community,” Long said.
All materials will be purchased at Clark’s True Value in Madisonville. The celebration kick-off is Monday, June 27, at 3:45 p.m. at the Grapevine Baptist Church.
