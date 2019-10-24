Hopkins County game show junkies had two choices at 6 a.m. Wednesday. Turn on GSN for yet another "Match Game" rerun. Or, for those in the know, head for a Madisonville supermarket.
"I put on my sneakers," said Pastor Mike Good of The Salvation Army.
Good took off his black coat as well -- ready to play what Hopkins County Happy Feet called "Shoe-Per Market Sweep" at the local Sureway grocery store.
An anonymous donor gave The Salvation Army their winning raffle ticket from the Happy Feet Sock Drive's "Sweet Fest" September fundraiser. It allowed the nonprofit to race through the supermarket aisles with two minutes to fill carts with up to $1,000 in merchandise.
"I loved to watch 'Supermarket Sweep,' " said wife Capt. Lisa Good.
The Salvation Army leaders followed the biblical example of Joshua and Caleb and scouted the territory before taking it on.
"My wife and I came last night about 30 minutes before they closed, checked out where stuff was," Good said. "We shop here all the time. But when you do something like this, you've got to be quick."
So when the moment came, the pastor had a plan. He hurried to the back of Sureway and started tossing pack upon pack of hamburger and other meats into his cart. The managers expected that and had a second empty cart waiting for him there.
It was not a good sight for vegans, as Good filled his carts with nothing but red meats. He was not required to rush back to the cash registers before the two-minute time limit expired.
Good's grand sweep total was $1,142.43 -- well above the $1,000 limit. But unlike the "Grocery Game" on another well-known TV show, going over here did not mean a loss. Sureway agreed to cover the excess, up to $1,250.
"Hamburger meat is not cheap," said Kathy Holmes, Salvation Army social service director.
After a recent big donation of ground turkey, she estimated the sweep could provide enough food to feed residents at the agency's shelter for two months.
"We're almost at full capacity now," Good said. "Plus we do a community soup kitchen Monday through Thursday. Meat is one of the things we run out of very quickly."
Happy Feet Committee Chair Cheri McNary said this was the second sweep this year. The first one in March helped the Christian Food Bank.
Hopkins County Happy Feet is also a nonprofit designed to provide socks and shoes to schoolchildren in need.
"We sized about 700 students," McNary said. "In early November, we should be delivering to all those students."
Sock donations can be left through the end of October at all Madisonville fire stations, police headquarters and the Hopkins County Sheriff's Office. But on this day, Happy Feet gave something very different. It's a gift the Goods will remember for a long time.
"It's the first one I had to work hard for," Good said with a laugh.
