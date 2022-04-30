Looking to incorporate artwork around the school and brighten up the hallways, the Browning Springs Middle School administration decided to create a mural.
Kohl Arnett, a BSMS teacher and Sources of Strength member, said the administration wanted to leave the design of the mural to the Sources of Strength club.
“The idea that they came up with was for a mural to be created with a mother and baby bear sitting under a tree that had a beehive attached,” he said.
The club is a peer lead program that enhances protective factors associated with reducing suicide at the school population level.
Arnett said the beehive will serve as the mural’s interactive piece. When a student wants to give a teacher, student, or faculty member a shout-out for being kind or helpful, they can write that person’s name down on a bee cutout and tape it to the wall.
He said the Sources of Strength club not only came up with the design but helped add the first base coats of paint to the mural. Arnett and his brother, Drew Arnett, came in after them to add more detail to the mural.
“We wanted to keep the colors and shapes bright and playful to encourage students to use the mural to spread positivity,” said Kohl.
While the school was getting artistic, one of its students was taking that idea and running with it.
Julian Pendergraff, an eighth-grader at BSMS, decided to paint his own mural in the school, with the permission of Principal Wendy Gamblin.
“I’ve always disliked the plain white wall by the BSMS library, and I’d jokingly suggested that we paint something there a few times already this year,” he said.
After he heard about the Sources of Strength mural, Pendergraff said that is when he started getting serious about doing one of his own. He said the design was inspired by the BSMS mascot, a bear, and the library Instagram, “bearsinthelibrary”.
“I just thought it would be cool to have something there to welcome people into the library, and I hope it helps inspire other students to give their ideas a try because they might not be as far-fetched as you originally thought,” said Pendergraff.
Pendergraff’s mural is on the wall by the library, and the Sources of Strength club mural is between the 8th grade and the exploratory hallway.
Drew Arnett is a local caricature artist who sets up around town at different events. Follow Drew on Instagram @TheFlyingTacoz to learn more about his work.
