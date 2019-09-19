Fire leaves Nortonville home in ruins

Richard Burkard/The Messenger

A home on Mockingbird Drive in Nortonville is considered a total loss after a Wednesday afternoon fire. Assistant Fire Chief Michael McCaw said it started around 1:00 p.m. in the kitchen area, but the exact cause may never be known. No one was home at the time, and no one was hurt.

Fire leaves Nortonville home in ruins

