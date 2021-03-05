The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Thursday:
Nicholas Jarvis, 38, of Owensboro, was charged Wednesday with receiving stolen property $10,000 or more and receiving stolen property under $10,000.
Jessie Hibbs, 32, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with operating on a suspended or revoked license and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
Maleah Trice, 29, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
Rebekah Caudill, 40, of Dawson Springs, was charged Wednesday with buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
Adrea Dukes, 45, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with fugitive from another state.
Robert Polk, 43, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with theft or property mislaid or delivered by mistake, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.
Lisa Arison, 38, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.