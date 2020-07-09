Ever tried camping from your car?
West Kentucky 4-H Camp in Dawson Springs will host its first social distancing program at its campgrounds from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 18. The free program, “Camp from your car,” will consist of traditional 4-H Camp activities for visitors to experience in remote, personal conditions.
Cars will follow a predetermined trail that loops around the campgrounds to participate in six stations. The duration of the program is approximately one hour.
According to Camp Director Nicole Blanzy, the camp leaders have been excited to see new and returned campers this summer but wanted to do so in a way that adhered to health recommendations.
“We want to keep everybody healthy but also give them a little bit of that camp fun that they know and love,” Blanzy said.
According to Blanzy, this program deviates from the traditional set-up because campers will be contained to interact with only camp volunteers and those from the same car.
Some activities will encourage families to park and interact outside while others will be a drive-thru participation, Blanzy said. Many activities include traditional 4-H experiences such as Sally-down-the-Alley and a camp photo booth.
Throughout the experience, the small groups are encouraged to participate in a scavenger hunt. According to Blanzy, items on a checklist will be stationed throughout the campsite in plain view for campers to identify and mark off in between each station.
A social-distanced campfire will also be held at 6:45 p.m. and 8:45 p.m.
Summer interns or camp alumni will be at each station to introduce the activity and have limited interaction with the group. For health and safety reasons, volunteers will wear facial coverings and stand at least six feet apart from the visitors and other camp employees at all times. The volunteers who provide refreshments will also wear gloves and follow additional food safety precautions, Blanzy said.
To mitigate sanitary concerns, many campground facilities will be closed, including the on-site restrooms.
“Of course, in case of an emergency, we wouldn’t turn anybody away, but we would have to take extra steps to make sure that the restroom is cleaned after anyone’s visited it,” Blanzy said.
The program is free to attend, but visitors will have the opportunity to donate to West Kentucky 4-H Camp by participating in its country store shopping or purchasing refreshments.
Blanzy said visitors will need to pre-register for the event prior to attending.
“We do ask for that so that we can plan ahead with our snacks and have things prepared for them,” Blanzy said.
Pre-registration also allows better communication between attendees and camp leaders, according to Blanzy.
“Anybody who pre-registers will receive an email a week before the event starts with (more) details and a few extra activities for the car,” Blanzy said. “Any last minute information will be in an email for them.”
While the program intends to give returned campers a sense of familiarity during this period of uncertainty, Blanzy hopes this experience will also promote better awareness of the 4-H Camp to new visitors.
“I hope that this event is a great way for our campers to experience camp and then also have an opportunity to share this experience with their family or friends who don’t normally get a chance to come to camp,” Blanzy said. “This is a way to really give the larger community a chance to see what camp is all about.”
Pre-registration is available on the West Kentucky 4-H Camp’s Facebook page. Those interested can also register by contacting the camp at 270-797-8758.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.