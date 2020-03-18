From funeral homes to dentists to nonprofits, the list of smaller businesses being impacted by COVID-19 is growing by the day, or perhaps minute in some instances.
Funeral homes across the state were given guidelines to follow regarding arrangements, visitation and funerals Monday evening.
Harris Funeral Home director Trudi Wilson said per the president, the governor and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention instructions, they will have no more than 10 people at their gatherings.
“What we are doing is requesting that at a later date, if families want to get together and have a memorial service for the deceased, they can,” she said. “Right now, we’re looking at safety. At a funeral home you automatically shake hands, you automatically hug. So, if we allow a lot of the public to come in, it’s a risk for everyone.
“It’s a risk I don’t want to subject our families or our staff to,” she said. “Unfortunately, we’re going by what they highly recommend. It’s tough, and it’s something we don’t like to do, but it’s solely for safety.”
At Barnett Strother and Elliot Mortuary, they are following the Funeral Directors Association of Kentucky’s guidelines that were also released Monday, which limits attendance to 50 individuals.
“We’re also making sure that we serve the families as they wish to be served,” said Tom Hemmerle, owner of Barnett Strother Funeral Home.
“If it gets worse, we will take precautions that the governor issues,” said Virgle Bowels, the vice president, and funeral director of Elliot Mortuary.
DentistsThe American Dental Association and the Kentucky Board of Dentistry asked dentists to limit the number of people they see to emergencies, and to those that lack of treatment would lead to negative results in the future, such as a cavity, said Madisonville dentist Dr. Vaughn Brummer.
“We’re eliminating cleanings and limiting treatments to those that are in pain,” he said. “That results in closure of the offices, I believe, for several days, and a very small list of patients that will be treated day-to-day.”
Because of the guidelines, Dr. Ben Baldwin, with Baldwin Dental Group, said they are in the process of laying off some of their employees.
“It’s terrible,” he said. “We’re canceling all of our hygiene for the next few weeks, and then hopefully, we’ll get a go-ahead in a few weeks.”
BanksLocal banks are also taking precautions. Independence Bank posted on its Facebook page that for the time being, they are moving to drive-thru only, for the safety and welfare of their customers and employees.
Farmers Bank and Trust’s CEO, J. Wade Berry, wrote in a message to their customers that the bank is increasing its focus on disinfecting surfaces, including ATMs, teller line areas and door handles. He told customers, as the situation develops further, standard operating practices may change, and they would be notified if that happens.
For your specific bank’s guidelines, you are encouraged to contact the institution directly.
Nursing homesNursing home facilities were asked by Gov. Andy Beshear to limit in-person contact to those that are close to end of life during his address Tuesday night.
“We’re following the guidance from Gov. Beshear, and also the CDC. We are staying in contact with the county Health Department. We are monitoring our residents daily, and we are also screening staff daily,” said Ellen Spicer, the public relations specialist for Concord Health System, which has nursing homes in Madisonville and Dawson Springs. “No visitors are allowed at this time, and vendors that deliver to the property, those deliveries are left outside.”
Spicer said they are providing excellent health care, but the guidelines for COVID-19 has made things a bit different.
“Everyone has been so gracious and understanding of what’s been going on,” she said. “Our primary goal is to protect the residents and also the staff; it’s been a great cooperation between everyone.”
Baptist HealthBaptist health updated their visitor guidelines yesterday. The hospital is allowing only one immediate family member or patient representative to be allowed in the facility. According to their Facebook post, they asked that no additional visitors wait in their waiting areas. NICU babies are allowed both parents and exceptions may be made for end of life situations.
Beginning today, the hospital implemented a controlled access plan for entry. The main hospital lobby doors will remain closed during this time. Patients and visitors are asked to enter the facility through specific entrances at different points in the day. All visitors will be screened and temperatures will be taken before being allowed into the building.
Urgent careFast Pace Health urgent care posted on Facebook that it is in constant communication with the CDC. They have instructed patients that feel as though they have symptoms of COVID-19 not to enter their facility but stay in their car and call the clinic for a screening.
Food banksLocal food banks are working around the clock to provide the food insecure of Hopkins County with the sustenance they need.
At Christian Food Bank of Hopkins County, Director Phillip McCoy said they need the staples — canned foods, corn, green beans, rice, dried beans and bread.
“When everybody’s buying everything off the shelves, we may get less of that kind of stuff,” he said.
He said they also need donations and volunteers.
“The people that keep places like this running are seniors that are more in that at-risk categories from COVID-19,” McCoy said. “They need to stay in for their own health.”
Landon’s Hope in White Plains director Tammy Moore said they will probably run out of food today.
“We need non-perishable canned goods, boxed goods, pastas, anything like that,” she said. “As well as soap, hand sanitizer toilet paper and things like that.”
If you would like to donate or volunteer with CFB, call them at 270-825-8296 or visit their website to give to their virtual food drive. To donate or volunteer with Landon’s Hope, call 270-635-1400.
