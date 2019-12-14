Mahr Park adding playground, event center

Mahr Park is in for more new features in 2020, including one that Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton says could affect young people across the area.
"This is a generational change in development for our children," Cotton told the city Tourism Committee and Tourism Advisory Board Thursday night.
Cotton was describing a new "natural play area" that's planned inside the park, with everything from a giant slide to a boulder-climbing wall. The board voted unanimously to pledge $250,000 in "seed money" to build the first phase throughout next year.
The play area will be based on a similar area that's been built in Winchester but has yet to officially open. The mayor said it's filled with activities that can build children both physically and developmentally.
"Everything is extremely intentional," Cotton said regarding the park's layout -- even down to children being allow to romp in the grass. "There is a lot of encouragement to get dirty."
Cotton believes the play area can attract families from as far away as Owensboro. But he expects it will cost more than $1 million.
"We feel confident that this piece could be grant-driven," the mayor said.
The tourism board voted to provide the funding contingent on the Mahr Trust providing the rest of the needed money.
The board also voted unanimously to spend $225,000 to transform a maintenance barn at Mahr Park into an event center. While it could have many uses, much of the discussion was about renting it for indoor or outdoor weddings and receptions.
"It was built with the purpose of changing it into an events barn, from the very beginning," board member Chip Tate said.
The barn currently is marked as "Building A" next to the arboretum. One designer's conception has a giant glass door that can be opened for outside events or closed to provide a panoramic view for indoor events.
It may seem like Madisonville is building an event center to compete with the county-run Ballard Convention Center. But Cotton doesn't think that will happen.
"The Ballard Center is utilized a lot for receptions," he said after the meeting. "This is a wedding venue, or for educational opportunities."
"Burdoc Farm is booked for two years straight," City Administrator Robert Janes added. That popular wedding spot is about 25 miles south of Madisonville.
Cotton said some locations currently charge $1,500 for a wedding weekend. He thinks the Mahr Park location will have a lower cost, because it's a smaller site.
Cotton's goal is to begin the renovation this winter using city workers and have it finished and available for rental by next summer. City officials say city money will be matched dollar-for-dollar by a secured grant to build a new maintenance barn.
Both Mahr Park projects will come before the Madisonville City Council for approval Monday night.
In other news from the city tourism committee:
• Cotton said the first performer for the 2020 Friday Night Live season is one contract away from being finalized. "I can't name any names," he added.
• the new football field at Festus Claybon Park still has not been winterized. The mayor blamed that on two weather delays this fall.
• Grapevine Lake improvements are down to two engineering finalists. Cotton said the interview process is underway.
