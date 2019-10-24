Back in Time

Messenger file photo

If it's true that every boy loves to play in the dirt, then it's probably safe to assume that men do as well. This gentleman in this undated file photo from The Messenger archives had "toys" to play with that were of a little higher tech and quality than what most of us grew up with. If you can shed a some light on this photo, please email Jon Garrett at jgarrett@the-messenger.com.

