This past Saturday, August 27, the Madisonville Regional Airport hosted its first “End of Summer Fly-In” event for the community. According to Airport Manager, Emily Herron, it was a successful event and well received by all in attendance.
“We had a decent turnout, 13 airplanes total,” Herron said. “We raised over $500 to be sent to Eastern Kentucky for flood relief.”
Donated items were up for auction, food and ice cream were free of charge, and airplanes were on display for people to check out up close and personal.
For more information on future upcoming events, visit the Madisonville Regional Airport’s website, www.madisonvilleairport.com or call directly, (270) 821-3453.
