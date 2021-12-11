The hardest part about the holidays is finding the perfect gift for everyone in the family, even the hard to shop for relatives.
The Kentucky Movers and Makers gift shop has something for everyone, from adults to children, even pets.
Melanie Tapp, the business relationship director for the Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation, said the gift shop has about 10 Maker Members making and selling a variety of items.
“We have some great things that are perfect for stockings,” she said.
There are small items like ink pens, bourbon barrel bottle openers, and Christmas embroidered t-towels. For children, there are some Mini Mouse and reindeer toboggan caps and some flashcards that come with their own carrying case.
“You can throw that in their stocking,” said Tapp.
There are also a variety of Christmas ornaments, from leather embroidered to wooden. The wooden ornaments honor Hanson and Madisonville. There are also hand-turned wooden angel ornaments.
“This is definitely a craftsman item that one of our members made,” said Tapp.
The shop also sells handmade purses and wallets, she said. There is even a UK purse with all the UK colors and UK fabric on the inside.
“This should be a good seller for any UK fan,” said Tapp.
The shop even has gift ideas for teachers like a handmade insulated lunch bag and a double-sided handmade pen, with red ink on one side and black ink on the other.
“I can see this being perfect as a teacher gift,” said Tapp.
The Maker Space gift shop also has wooden gift certificates for the artist in the family who may want to make their own gift.
The gift shop does not just have gift ideas, but fun Christmas-themed activities to celebrate the holiday and bring joy to children’s faces.
Tapp said a member in Owensboro makes wooden Santa footprint stencils. She said people can use baby powder, flour, or powdered sugar to create Santa’s footprints.
“Then your children can wake up and see that Santa walked through their house,” she said. “It is a really cool gift to buy for the kids to see on Christmas morning.”
There is also a Take and Make kit for children. If parents don’t want to deal with the hassle of icing a gingerbread house, the maker space has a craft to keep children occupied and it can turn into a great keepsake or gift for a grandparent.
“We always want to include children in the maker space in ways we can get them active and doing things,” said Tapp.
The gift ideas are endless at the Maker Space gift shop, from the cooks in the family to the hunters.
Tapp said the prices are pretty reasonable, with most everything being $30 and under. She said there are some items, like the purses, that go up to $75 depending on the size of the purse.
“We have so many items that are great for stocking stuffers and just a really neat way to give back to the community, help support a local business and find something unique,” she said.
The Kentucky Mover’s and Makers is open from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Tapp said while The Roastery employees do help check people out at the gift shop, they do get very busy, so shopping during open hours will guarantee you will get the item you want.
