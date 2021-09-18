At Tuesday night’s Earlington City Council meeting, a discussion was had about code enforcement and the process of bringing violators to court so that action can be taken.
Councilmember Danny Hartline asked Earlington Mayor Phillip Hunt questions about the board and how the city is able to get fines from violations.
After discussions about the cost of having the enforcement officer and the board, Earlington City Attorney Natasha Little said that having a code enforcement board and code enforcement officer was necessary for the legal process of collecting fines.
“They can issue fines but the court is the only way you’re going to get fines,” said Little. “The code enforcement officer has to send out a letter before I get involved.”
Little said that the violator has to request a hearing with the code enforcement board and if they do not then they can be taken to court.
“Each step has to be done,” Little said, adding that the City of Earlington had previously been overturned because of improper notice. “That’s why I hold Earlington to sending the letter. That’s why you can’t wipe out a code enforcement officer or board. The board can issue fines but the court is the only way you’re going to get fines is if the court assesses the fines.”
Councilmember Ann Gipson asked if Little had ever had something brought to the court from the board. She said that one was brought to her and the court imposed a fine of up to $1,500 that was paid by the homeowner.
“That is the only one that has ever been done,” said Little. “Your code enforcement board is who assesses those fines and penalties, but the only way to collect those fines and penalties is to come to me. If you want all these properties to go to a code enforcement board you can do that. If you want them to start meeting regularly you can do that. If you want them to start assessing fines and penalties, they can do that. They are the only entity that is allowed to do that.”
No official action was taken on the matter.
