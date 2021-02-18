Simply put, Hannah Spurlin is following her dreams.
Spurlin entered into the Inked Magazine model contest in December after hearing about it from her daughter.
“My oldest daughter was scrolling through Facebook and sent me a screenshot one day and told me to enter the contest,” she said.
Spurlin said she thought about it and decided to enter, but did not expect to make it very far, but she is currently in third place in her group.
“For me, it is going to show my daughters and other women that if you want something, you go for it,” she said. “You make your dreams come true.”
Inked Magazine has held this contest for the past four years offering tattoo models from across the world the chance to be featured on the cover of the magazine. The magazine has featured people such as Kat Von D, Travis Barker and Post Malone.
The winner will receive a cash prize of $25,000 and will be featured on the cover of the magazine. Voting is taking place online and the contest ends at 10 p.m. on today.
Spurlin and her husband, Derrick, have four children — Lexie, 17; Kylee, 14; Lucas, 13 and Noah, 12. The couple met and married in Madisonville and all four of their children were born in Madisonville. They moved to Cleveland, Tennessee four years ago.
The Spurlins said they have been blown away by all the love and support she has received from friends and family back home in Madisonville.
“They are excited and voting every day,” Derrick said. “She has the whole family’s support.”
Spurlin said if she wins she will use the money to help get her oldest daughter through college.
“Even if I don’t win, it was a really good experience to even make it this far, just to show other women that you don’t have to be a Victoria’s Secret model to do what you want to do,” she said.
Spurlin hopes this exposure opens more doors in the future.
To show your support and vote for Spurlin, visit https://cover.inked mag.com/2021/ hannah-spurlin.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.