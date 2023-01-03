Simply Poured coffee shop, located at 190 Madison Square Drive, in Madisonville, will be hosting a free night of entertainment, January 14, from 5-9 p.m. The night will feature various local musicians for the community to come listen to and enjoy, while spending time with family and friends.
“The Simply Poured team puts ideas in and helps plan these events. We would love to host these events once a month, depending on the turnout,” Simply Poured Owner, Melissa Savino said.
Artist lineup for the evening is as follows:
Willie G & Sarah Beth Brewer — 5p.m.
Tom Taylor Maddye Mink — 8 p.m.
While admission is completely free of charge, the coffee bar will be open with hot or cold drinks and baked goods available for purchase. Uncle Mont’s BBQ and Grill food truck will also be parked outside for anyone who would like to buy something hot to eat.
“We are going to be pushing our new Brown Sugar Bourbon menu this night as well. The syrup is house made by SHUGER using barrel char from local distillery Casey Jones Distillery”
These new menu items are the Kentucky Hot Chocolate, the Casey Jones Brown Sugar Bourbon Latte, and the Brown Sugar Bourbon White Mocha. Savino adds that all of these drinks are non-alcoholic.
For more information feel free to visit the Simply Poured Facebook page.
