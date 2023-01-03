BOURBON.jpg

Simply Poured has teamed up with local distiller Casey Jones, to bring new flavors to their winter drink menu, which will kick off a the music event taking place, January 14, 2023.

 Photo submitted

Simply Poured coffee shop, located at 190 Madison Square Drive, in Madisonville, will be hosting a free night of entertainment, January 14, from 5-9 p.m. The night will feature various local musicians for the community to come listen to and enjoy, while spending time with family and friends.

“The Simply Poured team puts ideas in and helps plan these events. We would love to host these events once a month, depending on the turnout,” Simply Poured Owner, Melissa Savino said.

