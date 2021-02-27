As warmer weather moves into the area and more people start to do things outdoors, officials warn to continue precautions against COVID-19
Director of the Hopkins County Health Department Denise Beach said the virus is still out there.
“As it gets warmer, I suggest they return to outside dining and more outdoor activities,” she said. “We need people to still wear their mask, maintain their social distance, and when it is their turn, get vaccinated.”
Kristy Quinn, marketing and public relations director for Baptist Health Madisonville, said the hospital is concerned about traveling during spring break.
“We saw the resulting spike from those activities last spring and over the recent holidays,” she said.
Traveling can put people in several different locations with varying degrees of the spread and in contact with numerous other people, Quinn said.
“If you can postpone these activities, we encourage you to do so to allow for additional vaccinations to occur,” she said.
For those who still travel, she suggests using extreme caution, limiting time around other people and avoiding crowded locations like beaches and theme parks.
The COVID-19 vaccination is still in demand as the hospital and the health department work their way through Hopkins County.
Beach said vaccinations are looking great. The health department administered close to 400 vaccine doses at a clinic on Friday.
“We are so thankful, this is the first clinic that we have not had to have ice and snow cleared off the parking lot,” Beach said.
Beach said the clinic focused on those who are 60 years old, secondary education and some in public works. Once that group is saturated, then the health department will move onto more of tier 1C.
“We are hoping to get around 200 doses a week so we can continue to work on 1C,” she said.
Tier 1C is anyone who is 60-years-old and older, anyone 16-years-old and over who has certain chronic illnesses and essential workers.
The health department will also work on boost clinics to administer second dose shots to those who have already received their first dose.
Quinn said vaccinations at the hospital are also going smoothly and they continue to receive their allotment of vaccines from the state each week.
“We are still asked to administer 90% of vaccines within 7 days of arrival and we are continuing to meet that benchmark,” she said.
Sites are allowed to move into tier 1C on Monday if the local community has vaccinated most of the healthcare workers and people over 70, said Quinn. Baptist Health has been asked to continue to focus on tiers 1A and 1B, as well as those 70-years-old and older.
“As those requests begin to slow, we will begin to work in more appointments for those in 1C, with a focus on those 60 and over with medical conditions that put them at an increased mortality risk,” said Quinn.
Due to the number of people who fall into the 1C category and the low supply of the vaccine, she said it will be some time before the hospital moves beyond that tier.
“If the supply of vaccine increases, we will be able to increase appointment availability and hopefully be able to accommodate everyone even quicker than anticipated,” said Quinn.
Beach and Quinn said the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the county is on a steady decline.
“We are thrilled to see our number of inpatients down into the single digits for the first time in many months,” said Quinn.
She said the hospital had seven COVID-19 patients, with one in the Critical Care Unit as of Friday. COVID-19 patients make up 6% of the hospital’s total patient population.
The hospital staff is encouraged by the low census of COVID-19 patients they are seeing, she said, but have seen the virus ebb and flow over the last year and knows how quickly it can spread again.
The health department reported 28 new COVID-19 cases since Wednesday, bringing the total number of active cases to 198. There have been 127 COVID-19 related deaths and 3,511 who have recovered.
Beach said the health department has not seen any problems from the vaccine in Hopkins County, other than the expected, like a sore arm, mild fatigue and achiness.
Both Beach and Quinn continue to encourage people to wear their masks, maintain social distancing and practice good hand hygiene.
To sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine through Baptist Health, visit scheduleyourvaccine.com or call 270-825-7330. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine, visit the Hopkins County Health Department’s website at www.hopkins cohealthdept.com.
