A new billboard in Washington, D.C., from a group founded by 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer warns Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to support the impeachment of President Donald Trump or "lose your job."
"Moscow Mitch: Do Your Duty or Lose Your Job," reads the billboard from Need to Impeach. The billboard, which includes McConnell's face, first appeared Wednesday.
The ad's debut came on the same day as the first public hearings in the House impeachment inquiry that is probing Trump's dealings with Ukraine.
Critics have used the "Moscow Mitch" nickname to pester McConnell for blocking legislation aimed at strengthening the security of U.S. elections in the aftermath of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential race.
Need to Impeach's lead strategist, Kevin Mack, told The Courier Journal the group has targeted McConnell before but that "the ground has shifted" after Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin lost a tight reelection battle last week to Democrat Andy Beshear.
Mack said McConnell could lose three things over the next year: his "legacy as majority leader," his reelection campaign and his role as majority leader.
McConnell must also deal with Trump and the impeachment inquiry, Mack said.
"He has a very difficult decision to make and that's whether to risk all of those things to cover up President Trump's high crimes and misdemeanors," Mack said. "... Our feeling is that Mitch McConnell is one of the most self-serving politicians in history, and he's going to figure out what's in his best interest."
The mobile billboard will be shown through Friday on a truck that is driving on streets around the White House, U.S. Capitol, Senate and House of Representatives office buildings as well as on Constitution Avenue.
Steyer, a billionaire activist, philanthropist and former hedge fund manager, founded Need to Impeach in 2017 and stepped aside from his group this summer after announcing his 2020 candidacy.
Mack said Steyer is still a big financier for his group.
Need to Impeach will also start running television ads in the next few weeks in Kentucky and in the D.C. area that will target McConnell, Mack said.
The Kentucky ads will run in areas of the state where "support for Republicans has softened," Mack added.
Need to Impeach's belief that McConnell is weaker following Bevin's defeat is a sentiment shared by some but definitely not all political pundits.
Several Kentucky political experts noted in interviews last week with The Courier Journal that McConnell has repeatedly defeated challengers since his election 35 years ago, adding that Bevin's defeat is not necessarily a sign of things to come for McConnell.
Trump doesn't think the Senate majority leader is imperiled either, tweeting the morning after the Nov. 5 statewide election that "Based on the Kentucky election results ... McConnell will win BIG in Kentucky next year!"
Trump was referring to how, apart from Bevin's defeat, Kentucky Republicans swept the statewide races for positions such as attorney general, secretary of state and treasurer.
Still, Mack said that while McConnell and other Republicans chalked up Bevin's defeat to the governor's low approval ratings, McConnell's approval numbers are "even worse."
Bevin, who challenged McConnell in the 2014 Senate Republican primary, has refused to concede after falling to Beshear by about 5,000 votes in the Nov. 5 statewide election.
The Republican incumbent has instead requested a recanvass, or a recheck of the vote totals in each county, which will occur Thursday.
While visiting a stainless steel producer Monday in Carroll County,McConnell told reporters he thinks "barring some dramatic reversal on a recanvass, that we'll have a different governor in three weeks."
When asked about what Bevin's loss may mean for his own reelection prospects, McConnell replied that "we'll find out because the 2020 election's underway already."
He added that Kentucky Democrats still have to pick a nominee, but he will "be happy to run against whoever wins the nomination."
Former Marine and 2018 House candidate Amy McGrath is one of the Democrats seeking to unseat McConnelland has built a sizable fundraising coffer.
Other Democrats who have announced bids in the 2020 Senate race are retired Marine Mike Broihier and health care professional Steve Cox.
Democratic state Rep. Charles Booker of Louisville, Kentucky House Minority Leader Rocky Adkins and Kentucky Sports Radio host Matt Jones are also considering bids.
Booker announced this week that he is forming an exploratory committee.
