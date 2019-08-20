Some college convocations focus on helping students find their way in the semester ahead. But Madisonville Community College is looking far beyond that -- to the years after students graduate.
A two-day "Point to PES" convocation continues today at the college Education Center. PES stands for Personal Effectiveness Skills, an initiative that is designed to prepare students for the workplace from their first official day on campus.
Coordinator Felecia Johnson says area leaders and employers came to the college requesting help in developing better quality workers. That meant not only mastering a trade and building a resume, but creating "soft skills" of personal etiquette.
"Things like showing up on time, being responsible, being dependable, having good
communication skills," Johnson explained before one of Monday's three sessions. "They are starting today with the end in mind - setting personal goals."
The required convocations are designed for short attention spans, with three community leaders giving five-minute talks at each session. The sessions have three main points: getting, keeping and excelling at a job.
Freshman Katrina Harrison understands what MCC is trying to do. She calls herself an "older student," with a resume that includes work as a manager.
"It's great to hear what (skills) to have," Harrison said after the midday session.
One of Monday's speakers knows what the students will be facing, because she once attended MCC. Emily Locke now works in customer solutions for Webstaurant Store. She challenged attendees to be "humble, hungry and smart" in pursuing careers.
Michael Wortham with First United Bank followed Locke, reminding students of a famous quote by Ralph Waldo Emerson: nothing great was ever achieved without enthusiasm.
Tim Riggs with General Electric Aviation concluded the session by encouraging students to develop a sense of empathy. "A good listener is always key," he said.
Johnson noted MCC faculty members try to incorporate soft skills into all their classes.
"What we are hoping to do is have our students set themselves apart professionally," she said.
Other sessions Monday featured talks by Leslie Curneal, president of the Madisonvlle-Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce, and Amanda Davenport, executive director of the Lake Barkley Partnership.
Today's scheduled speakers include Hopkins County Circuit Court Clerk Tanya Bowman and Madisonville Deputy City Administrator Libby Spencer.
The convocations kickoff MCC's fall semester. The semester officially ends Dec. 15.
