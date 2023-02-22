The Hopkins County School Board had several property-related items on the agenda at Tuesday night’s meeting.
The school board approved the sale of 12 acres of property at 3233 Grapevine Road to William Groves Construction, LLC for $425,000, pending approval from the Kentucky Department of Education.
Keith Cartwright, the school board attorney, said because the property was already declared surplus in 2017, he expects the approval to be quick.
“I’m optimistic,” he said.
This property is next to Groves Construction on Grapevine Road. They were also one of two bidders in November 2022. They bid $360,000 at that time, while the second bidder, Dan Pullin, bid $201,000.
The other property-related item was approving a BG-1 for the renovations of 2135 N Main Street.
The school board purchased the North Main property last year with the intention of turning it into a new board of education office to replace the current facility on Seminary Street. That current board office is one of the oldest buildings in the district.
Marty Cline, the assistant superintendent, said this is the first step in renovating that property.
“It is a preliminary document that gets the project started,” he said.
Before beginning any major construction or capital outlay projects, all Kentucky public schools are required to go through an approval process with the Kentucky Department of Education. The first step in that process is submitting a BG-1 to the KDE that outlines the project and projected expenditures associated with it.
The architects and engineers will start the design process, and from there, construction designs will need to be approved by the board and then the KDE before work can begin on the building.
If the KDE signs off, the board can then move forward with bidding the job to construction companies or issuing bond sales to raise funding for the project, if that is needed.
In other news, the school board:
approved the schematic design documents from Sherman Carter Barnhart Architects for the addition and renovation to Southside Elementary School.
reviewed an athletic procedure and associated protocol that will begin after the 2022-2023 school year to help align the middle schools and bring the schools completely in line with Kentucky High School Athletic Association bylaws.
presented the “Remember Your Why” Award to Garris Stroud, a teacher at Browning Springs Middle School, for advocating for the students and making them all feel included.
approved invoice payments to A&K Construction for $575,181.31 and to Interkal for $57,710 for work on the new Hanson Elementary School and to Sherman Carter Barnhart Architects for $40,950 for the Southside Elementary renovation and addition.
approved a dual credit memorandum of understanding with Madisonville Community College for the 2023-2024 school year.
approved Ricoh copier lease agreements for West Broadway Elementary School and the Hopkins County Career and Technology Center.
approved a tentative SBDM Allocations for the 2023-2024 school year.
approved student accident insurance renewal with Roberts Insurance and Investments for the 2023-2024 school year.
approved to amend the Madisonville North Hopkins High School baseball fee purpose beginning in the 2023-2024 school year.
The next meeting of the Hopkins County School Board will be at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, March 6 at the Central Administration Offices.
