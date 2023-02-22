HCS 1

Hopkins County Schools Superintendent Amy Smith, left, presents Browning Springs Middle School teacher Garris Stroud with the Remember Your Why award at Tuesday night’ meeting. BSMS Principal Wendy Gamblin, right, and Summer Stoakley, center, the student at BSMS, submitted his name for the award, watch as he accepts the award.

 Jodi Camp/The Messenger

The Hopkins County School Board had several property-related items on the agenda at Tuesday night’s meeting.

The school board approved the sale of 12 acres of property at 3233 Grapevine Road to William Groves Construction, LLC for $425,000, pending approval from the Kentucky Department of Education.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.