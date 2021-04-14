Madisonville Community College has announced the creation of a new endowed scholarship for students.
Former faculty member Greg Hagan has established the Helping Others by Providing Education Scholarship to assist students in need. The award can support the tuition, books or program costs of MCC students enrolled in high wage or high-demand programs or transfer students.
Preference will be given to students who maintain at least a 2.5 GPA in their chosen field of study.
“As a retired professor, Greg knows first-hand the needs of community college students,” said Raegina Scott, the college’s advancement director. “His first gift to the college helped us start our student emergency fund and was pivotal for its success. Establishing this new scholarship endowment means that Greg will continue to make a huge difference in the lives of our students for many years to come.”
Hagan was a professor of English at the college in addition to teaching in the Respiratory Care program. He was an active presence on campus and supported many student life initiatives.
“I consider it an honor to provide students with a scholarship to press-on and pursue success and their dreams,” said Hagan.
The scholarship will be awarded for the fall 2021 semester. Interested students can contact the college’s Advancement Office for steps on how to apply at 270-824-8595.
