The Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce will announce the last of the 2021 business awards on Monday.
Chamber President Libby Spencer said the awards primarily recognize excellence in business and innovation.
“Innovation was really important in 2020,” she said. “There was more emphasis put on innovation than in years prior.”
The Chamber holds an annual event to recognize the winners of the four awards; Business of the Year, Horizon, Non-profit of the Year and Small Business of the Year. They also honor an individual with the Corum Award, presented to someone who has given back during the year in an impactful way.
With Covid-19 concerns in mind, Spencer said the Chamber opted to make the ceremony virtual this time around. The first winner announced was Baptist Health Madisonville with the Business of the Year Award on Feb. 22.
The Horizon Award went to Green’s Steakhouse on March 1. The Non-profit of the Year went to the Hopkins County-Madisonville Economic Development Corporation on March 8.
Spencer said the winner of the Small Business of the Year Award will be announced at 11 a.m. on Monday. The Corum Award will be announced at a later date, she said.
Along with announcing award winners, the Chamber is preparing for the Spring Fling event set for March 19-20.
“It is very similar to the Holiday Open House,” said Spencer. “It is an opportunity for our members to offer special deals and discounts to the community.”
She said 28 chamber members are participating — mainly retail and restaurants.
Through March 20, the Chamber will be giving away “Love Local” bags to community members, said Spencer.
Winners are selected every day between 2 and 3 p.m., she said. To enter the giveaway, residents must like the Spring Fling image on the Chamber’s social media page and share what small business they love and why.
The bags are reusable shopping bags with the new Love Local T-shirt and items from the participating Spring Fling businesses included, she said.
“We have a little bit of everything in the bag,” said Spencer. “Each bag is different and unique.”
Spring Fling brochures listing the participating businesses can be found on the Chamber’s website, at https://www.hopkinschamber.com/.
