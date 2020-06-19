By The Messenger Staff
Mahr Park Arboretum will have its first guided hike since late winter just in time for the first day of summer on Saturday.
Fun in the Sun Hike will start at 2 p.m. at the park’s welcome center on Nebo Road. Maria Bailey and Amanda Donnelly will be the guides.
To ensure safety during the pandemic, organizers suggest keeping groups to 10 people or less, wearing masks once in the welcome center and social-distancing.
Hikers will learn more about summer solstice and longer days, according to a news release about the hike.
Hikers should bring bug spray and water, and should wear comfy clothes and closed-toe shoes.
Other guided hikes, a phone photography hike and a dog-friendly hike as well as a night hike and scavenger hunt hike, have been added to the park’s schedule.
For more information, visit the park’s Facebook page at facebook.com/mahrpark or call the welcome center at 270-584-9017.
Farmers marketsResidents itching to get outside can visit farmers markets in the county.
Dawson Springs hosts a market from noon to 3 p.m. Friday at the square in downtown Dawson Springs.
The Hopkins County Farmers Market, held at the Danny Peyton Outdoor Education Center at 55 Mahr Park Drive, is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
