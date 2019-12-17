Madisonville heads toward 2020 with plenty of money in its city treasury but probably not as much as compared with the start of 2019.
That was the news for the Madisonville City Council on Monday night from the annual city audit. Despite less money in one key fund, Shellie Utley of Berry, Kington and Utley described the city's financial standing as "very sound."
The firm's review found as of Sunday, June 30, the balance in the city's general fund was $4.56 million. It went down more than $819,000 from fiscal 2018, or slightly more than 15%.
Utley said city expenditures exceeded revenues by $4 million last fiscal year. Yet the city transferred $1 million less money from its Electric Distribution Fund - a total of $2.85 million. Utley called that "good news ... functioning well."
The 132-page audit also shows the electric fund's net position increased by $1.5 million, while the water and sewer fund improved by about $90,000 to around $460,000.
The city keeps a reserve fund of $2.72 million, or enough for 50 days of budgeted operations.
City Council members declined to comment on the audit after the meeting.
In other business Monday night, the Madisonville City Council:
• approved the first adjustment to city employee pay classifications in 16 years. No changes were made for the recent merger of wastewater treatment and water filtration superintendents.
• approved two projects at Mahr Park which the Tourism Advisory Board recommended last week: phase one of a playground and a transformation of a maintenance barn into an event center. The $250,000 playground "seed money" will be split over two budgets.
• approved three ordinances relating to stormwater discharges, quality and erosion.
• held a 75-minute closed session on what the agenda called "the future acquisition or sale of real property." No vote was taken afterward, and no one commented on the discussion. Mayor Kevin Cotton did not return from the session to adjourn the meeting.
• received a fire department report showing almost 8% of all calls in November were false alarms.
