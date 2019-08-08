Back in Time

File photo

This group from Hanson Elementary was all smiles as they proudly displayed a trophy from a math competition victory. With school starting back for kids all over Hopkins County this week, we felt this photo timely to display in our "Back in Time" section. If you can identify any of these happy faces, feel free to email Jon Garrett at jgarrett@the-messenger.com. John Dugger emailed in regarding Wednesday's picture that featured two dispatch officers. Dugger identified Perry Dugger as the person in the background. He said the picture was taken at the Madisonville Police Department dispatch office and guesses it to have been from the late 1980s.

Back in Time

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.