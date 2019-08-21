Hillside Center found liable in firing of whistleblower

A Hopkins County jury has awarded a former nursing home employee more than $129,000 in a whistleblower case involving the mishandling of medicine.
A three-day civil trial ended with 11 out of 12 jurors finding for Lori
Attebury in her lawsuit against HBR Madisonville, the company that operates the Hillside Center on Pride Avenue.
Attebury claimed she was suspended and fired in Dec. 2016 after reporting possible policy violations related to medicines. The trial concluded Aug. 9 with the jury awarding what her attorney described as almost everything she sought.
"It's a positive verdict for Madisonville," Brent Ackerson said from his Louisville office Tuesday. "The Madisonville community is stepping up and saying, we're not going to tolerate this."
HBR Madisonville was contacted to comment on the case Tuesday, but the individual answering the phone hung up.
Court records show HBR Madisonville contended Attebury was fired for "abandoning her job in mid-shift" and threatening a supervisor.
Ackerson said Attebury lost $3,000 in wages when she was fired. The jury restored that money. It also awarded her $75,000 for "humiliation and mental anguish," as well as $50,000 in punitive damages and $1,399 in court costs.
"She broke down and cried throughout the trial, and (also) when the verdict came," Ackerson added. "It's been a rough road for her."
Ackerson said Attebury's actions were protected under the Kentucky Health Care Whistleblower Law.
"Under the law, they don't have to know for sure" of a violation, he said. But state law requires all potential issues involving nursing home patient safety to be reported on a "good faith basis."
Ackerson said his office is handling similar cases across Kentucky right now, but has no other cases in Hopkins County.
Attebury filed suit against HBR Madisonville in September 2017. She is a licensed practical nurse, and Ackerson said she found new employment within a few weeks of losing her job at Hillside Center.
