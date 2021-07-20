Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Monday:
Cornelius Baskin, 41, of Owensboro, was charged Saturday with failure to appear.
Christopher Peyton, 42, of Madisonville, was charged Sunday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of synthetic drugs and possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a vehicle.
Michael Crawford, 34, of Stockbridge, Georgia, was charged Sunday with alcohol intoxication in a public place and third-degree criminal trespassing.
Donald Neal, 49, of Hopkinsville, was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, receiving stolen property under $10,000, no operator’s license, all terrain vehicles violation and tampering with physical evidence.
Shawn Siria, 51, of La Jolla, California, was charged Saturday with no operator’s license and failure to produce an insurance card.
Corey Prentice, 22, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with no operator’s license.
Mark Stewart, 42, of Madisonville, was charged Sunday with third-degree burglary and public intoxication.
Jeffery Bumpus, 47, of Sebree, was served a warrant on Friday for probation violation.
Tracy Skabo, 59, of Nebo, was charged Friday with careless driving, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance and prescription containing substance not in proper container.
Latasha Adamson, 36, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with failure to appear.
Kendell Clark, 28, of Bowling Green, was charged Sunday with failure to appear.
James Norsworthy, 42, of West Paducah, was charged Sunday with alcohol intoxication in a public place.
Destiny Mullins, 21, of Madisonville, was charged Sunday with failure to appear.
Samantha Perry, 44, of Crofton, was charged Sunday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance.
