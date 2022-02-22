For almost 30 years, Madisonville Community College has held professional developments and student activities in February in honor of Black History Month. This year the college is incorporating a little fun with the introduction of a trivia contest.
MCC Vice-President Jay Parrent said the Black History Trivia Bowl is a new way the college is trying to educate students, staff, and the community. The trivia bowl will be from 12:20 p.m. to 1:50 p.m. today in the student center on the first floor of the John H. Gray building.
“It is our continual objective to highlight and celebrate the contributions of African Americans to history,” he said.
The trivia bowl will function like a jeopardy-style quiz show game, he said. The questions will look at the contributions African Americans have made in medicine, science, technology, engineering and will cover the experiences of African Americans throughout history.
“We are excited to be able to do more things than we have traditionally done in terms of student life,” said Parrent. “If this goes well, we will definitely do it again.”
Students, staff, and faculty members will be competing against each other, but the community is welcome to stop by and use it as an opportunity to learn a little more about Black history.
Parrent said with everything going on in the world about what history to teach and the various bills that are trying to define whose history schools need to talk about.
“I think it is really important that the college do our best to promote our shared history, and sometimes it is not always that great,” said Parrent. “We need to be as inclusive as possible and realize that all of our stories make up American history.”
There is no sign-up required, just be ready to learn.
Masks are still required while on campus and in the buildings.
