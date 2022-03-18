After addressing the misinformation at the Town Hall meeting on Monday night, the floor was opened to the community to ask questions about the Hopkins County District Facilities Plan and the proposed consolidation of three local schools into one facility.
Meeting moderator Pete Galloway said everyone would be able to ask one question to allow enough time for everyone who wanted to speak.
The first speaker of the night was Earlington Mayor Philip Hunt, who questioned why the City of Earlington was not consulted during the planning process since the town would lose Earlington Elementary.
“Since it affects our city, I think it would be considerate if we had gotten a notification,” he said.
Hunt did not ask a question, he just stated his opinion, so the board did not answer. However, community member Bobby Girvin followed up later in the meeting to ask why Earlington was not consulted during the planning process or notified that the school may close.
Hopkins County Schools Superintendent Amy Smith said all of the Local Planning Committee meetings and public hearings had been publicized.
As for why Earlington had not been consulted, she said the committee and architect looked at the cost and upkeep of the buildings from the school district’s perspective. How losing the school could affect the town was not taken into consideration.
Tessa Oglesby asked since the committee got architect’s to consult on the DFP, did the committee consult with any psychologists to see what the emotional damage of losing a school would do to the kids.
Smith said the committee did not because it was not a requirement by the state for the LPC process.
Josie Oglesby, Tessa’s daughter, was signed up to speak during the town hall but was scared, so Tessa asked Josie’s question for her.
Tessa said Josie loves her school, and she wanted to know why money was more important than her.
Hopkins County School Board Chairman Steve Faulk said he was glad Josie loved Earlington, but the most important thing the board members can do is make sure the students get a good education.
“If they go to a new school just a few miles down the road, it will be just as good, and we hope better than what it is now,” he said.
Joey Oglesby brought up a safety issue with the new plan. Since Barnsley had been destroyed by a train during the tornadoes in December, he questioned whether combining Earlington Elementary and South Hopkins Middle School with Southside Elementary was a good idea considering how close it is to train tracks.
Assistant Superintendent Marty Cline said the Kentucky Department of Education does intensive studies at the state level to test the safety protocols before any school is added onto or built. If they find it to be unsafe, he said they will not allow the school to move or construction to begin.
Holley Sharber asked since the school district is facility heavy with a declining population, why not build one new high school and combine them.
Galloway said that option was not addressed by the LPC when the process was amended.
Katy McGlothlin asked if a cost-benefit analysis was done on the proposed DFP and if that could be made public.
Eydie Tate, CFO, said that during the process she was asked to run numbers many times on the amounts the school district would spend on those buildings and the cost savings it would provide. She did not say if the analysis would be made public.
Kari Jo Edwards asked why a storm shelter was not part of the DFP, even though Hopkins County Central and Madisonville North Hopkins high schools had one added during the amended plan.
Andrew Owens, an architect at Sherman, Carter, Barnhart, said the storm shelter was not a requirement for the state, but just because it was not included in the DFP does not mean it could not be included in the plans down the road.
Stephanie Miller said knowing that a change had been made to special permissions, she asked how special permissions would work with the consolidated school. She was told that the students enrolled at Earlington, South Middle and Southside would be grandfathered into the new school.
Erin Sharber said while Cline did mention the names of those on the LPC representing the south side, she said the majority were employees of the school district. She was disappointed the community was not made aware of the committee beforehand. The LPC members were chosen during the original planning process in 2018.
While the town hall was meant to be a place for the community to ask questions about the plan, some of those in attendance had questions about the process.
Donald Gamblin said he was not questioning the decision, but he was questioning how it happened.
“You should have listened to the community and then voted on it,” he said.
Kay Groves said that the way the school board handled the plan gave the implication that the taxpayers and community were not a priority in the decision.
During the DFP amendment process, the LPC met three times total in January and February. Those meetings were advertised both on the district website and in the newspaper. The meetings were also live streamed through Zoom and open to the public.
As stated in previous articles, the amendment to the DFP is no guarantee that the district will move forward with consolidation. The state requires every district to maintain a DFP, which serves as a roadmap of potential major construction and facilities projects within the district.
Before the board of education can even discuss whether or not to move forward with the change, they must first amend the DFP and submit it to the Department of Education and Kentucky Board of Education for approval. If that approval is granted, the board would then have to vote to move forward with engineering the project and advertising for construction bids.
The Hopkins County School Board is scheduled to meet at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at the Hopkins County Career and Technical Center.
