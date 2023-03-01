Christopher “Ty” Wheeler, a senior at Madisonville North Hopkins High School, has received the Otis A. Singletary Scholarship from the University of Kentucky.
Wheeler said he had been checking his email since the interview several weeks ago and found out that the school wouldn’t announce the recipients until late February.
“I got word that the competitive scholarships were released last Thursday from one of my good friends,” he said. “He told me UK dropped them, so that is when I found out that morning in class. He looked at it for me. I couldn’t look at it myself.”
This is UK’s most prestigious academic scholarship and is only awarded to 20 Kentucky students and five out-of-state students each year out of 2,500-3,000 applicants. The scholarship is awarded based on an unweighted GPA, ACT scores, an application and an essay.
Only 150 of all the applicants are chosen to complete the interview process with the scholarship committee. According to the UK website, scholarship recipients receive full tuition for four years, a two-year housing stipend, admission to the Lewis Honors College, and are enrolled in a three-course mentored experience.
After hearing he received the scholarship, Wheeler said he immediately called his girlfriend, Kendall Duncan, who is a student at UK.
“She has been the greatest,” he said. “She goes to UK right now, and she helped me.”
Wheeler said he will be the first in his family to go to a four-year college and that his parents are excited for him.
“It is less that they have to worry about me taking out loans or anything along those lines,” he said.
He is still applying for local scholarships to help cover what the Otis A. Singletary Scholarship doesn’t like meal plans, books, and the rest of housing costs.
“Any local scholarship will help with that too,” said Wheeler.
Along with his girlfriend, Wheeler said the guidance counselors at North have been great in guiding him through the process and getting contacts when he had questions.
“The guidance counselors have been very helpful,” he said.
Wheeler said he has already been accepted into UK and plans to major in nursing with the goal of getting his Doctorate in Nursing as an anesthetist or nurse practitioner.
He is looking forward to a change in the scenery where he will be able to meet new people but is glad he knows several others going to UK.
