The Superhero and Disney Princess Breakfast, hosted by The High Voltage Dance Team, that was originally scheduled for this morning has been postponed to next Saturday, Jan. 15, due to the inclement weather. Tickets are still available and can be purchased before next Saturday or at the door. The event will still be from 7 a.m.-10 a.m. at the Lakeshore Country Club. Tickets are $10 each and all money raised will go to fund the dance teams trip to Florida for Nationals, this March. For more information please reach out to Dance Coach Vickie Fox, 270-832-7658.
Superhero and Princess Breakfast event postponed due to weather
Caley Smith
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Changes to The Messenger's back end processing means the e-edition is getting a facelift. The biggest change is the e-edition by default is now presented in Text view.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.