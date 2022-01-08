The Superhero and Disney Princess Breakfast, hosted by The High Voltage Dance Team, that was originally scheduled for this morning has been postponed to next Saturday, Jan. 15, due to the inclement weather. Tickets are still available and can be purchased before next Saturday or at the door. The event will still be from 7 a.m.-10 a.m. at the Lakeshore Country Club. Tickets are $10 each and all money raised will go to fund the dance teams trip to Florida for Nationals, this March. For more information please reach out to Dance Coach Vickie Fox, 270-832-7658.

