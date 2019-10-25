How to Choose an Employment Service Employment services can provide convenient way to find job, staff

Both job seekers and employers seeking to fill positions often find the process time-consuming and difficult. While it's still possible to find a job or fill an opening with an advertisement online, candidates and hiring managers may find employment or staffing services a more convenient way to connect both.
Here are some things to consider when looking for an employment service in your area.
Job Seekers
If you're hunting for a job, staffing services can be a great way to find work - whether temporarily helping you pay the bills or as an entry into a long-term, full-time position. In fact, using an employment service can be a great way to find a good long-term fit for your skills. Many employers use employment services to hire temporary workers, then hire the best ones when permanent jobs open up.
It can be a great fit for you and your employer when you both know exactly what to expect from the job. Look for an employment service that has a large number of job openings available in your area that fit your line of work. Most services will have a range of jobs to fit various needs in the workplace, but some specialize in one type of work or another.
One service may have a huge number of jobs available in manufacturing, while another may specialize more in office jobs. And employment services aren't only for entry-level jobs. Some agencies offer headhunting services to find jobs for highly skilled, experienced executives. Even if you're happily employed at the moment, it might be worth your time to explore options available from the right employment service. Aside from the job options available, you'll want to look for an employment service with a long track record of professionalism. Their expectations should be made clear, with polite representatives and timely, concise answers to any questions you have.
Employers
• From the employer's standpoint, an employment service offers some serious advantages over hiring in-house. It gives you flexibility to staff for changing market conditions such as seasonal jobs or increased demand from customers. It also helps you fill important jobs that may open temporarily, such as for maternity, paternity or medical leave.
In fact, some companies find their best workers by utilizing an employment agency to hire people on a trial basis. You'll get a firsthand look at the skill sets, productivity and personality of employees without making a long-term commitment. As positions become available, you can hire the best ones for in-house, full-time jobs and know exactly what you'll be getting without question.
The American Staffing Association makes the following recommendations when choosing a staffing firm:
• Shop around. Staffing companies come in all types and sizes, so it's a good idea to ask for references, compare prices and know all the fees that will be involved. As you're shopping, asking about turnover rates and whether they will visit your location to get to know your needs and office culture.
• Note impressions while interacting with them. Assessing contacts with the staffing firm can tell you a lot about how they run their business. At some level, the employment firm will be representing your company and impacting the quality of your workforce, and you want to make sure you're hiring a well-run, professional organization.
• Explore how the firm recruits and retains workers. Check out their ads, their messaging and interactions with potential employees. What are their benefits packages and perks for workers? The better the benefits package, the better workers they will attract on your behalf.
• Find out about screening and testing. Many employment firms offer skills tests to make sure the potential employees really do have the skills you need. Some also offer training in specific skills, software or business manners. Most can conduct background checks and drug tests as needed, so ask about their policies and fees.
The best employment services will have a long track record of strong, trusting relationships between employers and employees. If you shop carefully, whether looking for a job or looking to meet your company's mission-critical staffing needs in an efficient way, the right employment service can make all the difference.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.