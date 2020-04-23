Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following report Wednesday:
• Justin Mullican, 31, of Valparaiso, Indiana Tuesday with failure to appear in Daviess County and failure to appear in Henderson County.
Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following report Wednesday:
• Mark A. Woodruff, 43, of Madisonville was charged Monday with first degree possession of a controlled substance, second degree disorderly conduct, possession of synthetic drugs, buying/possessing drug paraphernalia and attempted tampering with physical evidence.
