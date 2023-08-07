The city of Hanson will be getting a new retail location as early as next spring, according to Paducah-based Brewer-Wiles Development.
“We are building a Dollar Tree in Hanson in front of the Walmart,” said developer Mike Wiles. “We are probably going to break ground on that in the next 60 days.”
He said the store will be located on an out parcel in front of Walmart, one of the reasons for the recent traffic flow changes at the entrance of the superstore.
“Dollar Tree has been wanting to be there forever,” said Wiles. “We finally figured out how to make it happen.”
If the company can break ground on the development in the next six weeks, they plan to have the store open by March of 2024.
This will be the first major retail investment in the city since Walmart moved from Madisonville to Hanson in 2016 That move was followed soon afterwards by the Love’s Truck Stop/Hardees, but development in the area has actually declined since. In 2022, the VF Factory Mall was closed and converted into a warehouse for A&W Wholesale.
Brewer-Wiles Development makes up two thirds of the company that also announced the development of Madisonville Town Center on Monday (see story).
