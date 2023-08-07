dollar-tree-logos-712290.png

The city of Hanson will be getting a new retail location as early as next spring, according to Paducah-based Brewer-Wiles Development.

“We are building a Dollar Tree in Hanson in front of the Walmart,” said developer Mike Wiles. “We are probably going to break ground on that in the next 60 days.”

