KSP accepting trooper cadet applications for historic class

FRANKFORT -- The Kentucky State Police (KSP) is now taking applications for its next Academy class, scheduled to begin in May of 2020. This class will be a historic opportunity as it is the agency's 100th Academy Class since the creation of KSP in 1948. Interested applicants should visit the KSP website at www.kentuckystatepolice.org/recruitment/xxxxxhttp://www.kentuckystatepolice.org/recruitment/xxxxx.
minimum requirements and disqualifications, plus a downloadable application form with a list of required supporting documents, (physical standards requirements and testing information).
Application materials must be completed and returned to the KSP Recruitment Branch at 919 Versailles Road, Frankfort, Ky. 40601 by no later than by the close of business Sept. 13, 2019.
If more information is needed after visiting the website, applicants can email KSPrecruit@ky.gov.
