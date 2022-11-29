EARLINGTON

Earlington City Employees gathered for their annual Thanksgiving dinner this past week. Employees prepared dishes and sat down together to enjoy. Pictured here are city workers, from left to right, front row, Rebecca McGhee, Linda Cook, Martha Hamby, Mayor Hunt, Eric Dukes, E.J. Davis and Mark Pharris. Back row from left o right, incoming new Mayor, Albert Jackson, and Ben Spainhoward. (Not pictured, Charles Compton)

 Photo submitted

