During Monday night’s meeting, the Hopkins County School board approved to start accepting sealed bids for 12 acres of property on Grapevine Road.
Assistant Superintendent Marty Cline said the property was originally going to be used as the site for the career and technical center several years ago.
“We actually got part of the way through the construction on that, this was prior to my position here,” he said. “That construction was halted due to various situations, and then it was the districts direction to build a new tech center behind James Madison.”
The property was surplused by the school board in 2017, and the partial structure on the property was demolished a few years ago. Cline said the property has a concrete and blacktop pad where the building was being constructed, there is a 4-inch gas line installed for high-level utility needs, and there is also a driveway coming in that is part of the property.
He said now that the schools are passed COVID-19 and the partial structure has been removed, the school board is ready to move forward with selling the property.
“Even though it was surplused back then, it is still the direction of the district after that time to not have a desire to use that property,” said Cline.
Sealed bids will be accepted until 9 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20 when the bids will be unsealed and viewed. He said the board has the right to not accept any bid, but they cannot accept anything below the fair market value.
“Which has already been set by a certified appraiser that number is not disclosed,” said Cline.
He said all monies that come from any sale will be coming back into the school district, and any expenditures forward will be board decisions.
For more information on sealed bids, visit the school board district website at https://www.hopkins.kyschools.us/.
In other news, the school board:
presented the “Remember Your Why” Award to Michael Powers, a teacher at James Madison Middle School, for not only teaching his classes but stepping up and driving buses for the school district when needed.
• recognized the middle school teachers for receiving the Access to Algebra, Advance Kentucky award for meeting all the districts goals.
• approved payment invoices to A&K Construction for $576,509, to Architectural Sales for $198,914.60, and to Trane for $169.166.16 for work done on the new Hanson Elementary School.
• approved the purchase of four diesel school buses under the Kentucky Department Education State contract.
• approved shortened weeks for students with disabilities due to sever medical conditions or need for clinical therapy sessions outside of the school setting.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the school board will be at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17 at the Central Office.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.