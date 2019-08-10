A Webster County mine with a 50-year history will cease operations Friday, according to Alliance Resource Partners CEO Joseph Craft.
Dotiki Mine in Clay employs roughly 240 miners, according to Webster County Judge-Executive Steve Henry, who said it is his understanding that all of those workers have been or will be transferred to other
Alliance-owned operations in the area.
"I am thankful that employees have an option to continue working," said Henry, a former coal miner himself.
Both Craft and Henry pointed to weak market conditions in their comments regarding the closing.
"Unfortunately, weak market conditions made this action necessary," said Craft in a news release. "We are saddened that production will be ending at the Dotiki Mine, which is the oldest mine operated by Alliance."
For Henry, the news hit hard but didn't come as a complete shock.
"While this will have a negative effect on our tax revenue, we had already been making changes to our budget over the last two years in anticipation of production ceasing," said Henry. "We knew that there had been reduced production at Dotiki over the last couple of years. And knowing the particular seam of coal that they were in, the cost of mining had risen."
Because of the writing on the wall, the Webster County Fiscal Court recently introduced measures that would help offset their loss in coal severance revenue, Henry said.
"We changed our solid waste program," he said. "Previously, we took that for free in our convenience centers. For our residents, all of that was paid out of coal severance dollars."
The county has now moved to a paid system, which began in July and has freed up about $300,000 in the budget, said Henry.
Dotiki was the last operational mine in the county that once served as one of the state's top producers of coal. Unconfirmed reports of the mine's closing had been circulating for days prior to Craft's statement on the issue.
