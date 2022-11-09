A familiar face among the local nursing community was honored recently when she was named the Nurse of the Year by the Kentucky Nurse Association.

Marsha Woodall, DNP, MBA, RN, the Associate Dean of Health Sciences and Professor at Madisonville Community College received the annual award from the KNA.

