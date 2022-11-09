A familiar face among the local nursing community was honored recently when she was named the Nurse of the Year by the Kentucky Nurse Association.
Marsha Woodall, DNP, MBA, RN, the Associate Dean of Health Sciences and Professor at Madisonville Community College received the annual award from the KNA.
The criteria used by the KNA include evidence that an individual’s leadership has motivated other members in the field of nursing education, population health, or clinical practice.
KNA President Donna Meador said Woodall has made great strides in building KNA membership. In the community, she stepped up to help the community in times of crisis.
“Following deadly tornadoes last year, she collected money and supplies and delivered those to the Dawson Springs Tornado shelters,” she said. “During the pandemic, she delivered hand sanitizer and masks to members. She is the first to volunteer, and she inspires others to make a difference.”
Woodall said she is so thankful for all her Kentucky Nurses Association colleagues.
“I am thankful this wonderful organization has afforded me the opportunities to join others in making a difference in our community and our state,” she said.
KNA was established in 1906 and is the only full-service organization for the state’s entire nurse population. The group promotes the essential role of registered nurses in the healthcare system and advocates for quality patient care in all settings.
