Always held the fourth Friday in July, the 72nd annual Dawson Springs Barbecue and Homecoming is continuing the tradition tomorrow — though with a little different feel to it thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Although the event itself is still continuing, many aspects have changed this time around. The type and amount of meat cooked has changed as has the price. The street fair with games has been canceled. Indoor dining is not happening. The raffle ticket price has shifted some and guests no longer have to be present to win the prizes.
“We’re trying to be as close to normal as we can the safest way we know how,” Kathy Nichols, a board member for the community center, said. “We would hate to be the source of another outbreak.”
The Knights of Columbus, a Catholic men’s organization, will once again cook the meat, 2,500 pounds of Boston butts instead of 5,000 pounds of hams.
The price of meat has risen across the nation.
“I hope people understand we’re just passing it along,” Nichols said. “We’ve got to make money. If we kept the same price, we’d be in the hole.”
“We cannot afford to cook meat and have it left over,” according to the event’s Facebook page. The barbecue is the largest fundraiser for the Dawson Springs Community Center, which has taken a financial hit as it has been closed during the pandemic.
Organizers are still looking for volunteers to help shred the meat from 6 a.m. until after 10 a.m. Friday at the community center. Pullers must wear masks and the center will provide gloves. Volunteers will be spread out in the two big rooms at the center.
The meat will be available for purchase around 10 a.m. at the Dawson Springs Community Center on Keigan Street and the Food Giant on Arcadia Avenue. There will be a limited number of sandwiches for sale for $5 and a limited number of plate lunches for sale for $10 at the center. There will be two tents, one for placing an order and one for pickup, at the center. Half pints of barbecue sauce will be $3. The meat will be $11 a pound.
Event volunteers will have masks and gloves on and will be practicing social distancing. Organizers ask that those picking up food wear a mask. T-shirts and raffle tickets will be on sale at the center and Food Giant as well. Raffle tickets are $1 each and T-shirts are $10 each.
The raffle tickets are for a variety of prizes, including the $500 grand prize donated by Hayes Hardware, Rickie Wilson Construction, Workman Chevron, Frank Hunt and Zack and Sasha Fight. The drawing will be at 8 p.m. on Facebook Live. The band, Instant Zeal, was scheduled to play, but the musical performance was canceled following the governor’s recommendation that no more than 10 people gather. Prize winners will be notified by phone after the drawing is complete. Winners can pick up prizes from the community center that night as coordinated with organizers or from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
“We so appreciate all the groups, businesses and individuals who are helping us out this year as always,” organizers posted on Facebook. “We are doing the best we can to safely have some form of the BBQ this year. We appreciate your understanding.”
