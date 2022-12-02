WOW

Members of the Women of Worth are seen here during last year’s toy drive event.

 Photo submitted

The Women of Worth in Madisonville will be hosting their annual toy drive in order to provide gifts for children in the community in need.

According to Founder/President of Women of Worth, Tawanna Bell, this will be the third year for this event and they are much looking forward to being able to serve the community another year.

