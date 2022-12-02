The Women of Worth in Madisonville will be hosting their annual toy drive in order to provide gifts for children in the community in need.
According to Founder/President of Women of Worth, Tawanna Bell, this will be the third year for this event and they are much looking forward to being able to serve the community another year.
“We start buying toys throughout the year to make sure we have plenty for all the children who show up,” Bell said. “We are beyond blessed and we love blessing others.”
Bell stated they hope to see anywhere from 50 to 100 children at the toy drive. All those in attendance will be able to choose three toys to take home.
“In addition to toys, we will be providing a free meal. We will have hot dogs and chili. We are so excited for this event for the children in our community, as they are our future.”
The event will take place at the Larry Carney Center, located at 230 Martin Luther King Blvd. in Madisonville, from 6-8p.m.
