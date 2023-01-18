The Conservatory of Music in Madisonville has had 12 piano students selected to play in the Kentucky Music Teachers Associations’ February All-State Piano Ensemble at Campbellsville University.
Ray Grimm, owner of the conservatory, said Alll-State gives students the chance to gain experience playing with an ensemble, perform in front of an audience and it is a great educational learning experience to work with a conductor.
“This also gives students a chance to interact and cultivate friendships with other pianist from across the state and is a great inspiration for them to continue in music,” he said.
This year there will be 74 students from across the state performing in five separate group levels. Rehearsals, workshops and concerts will be on Feb. 17 and 18, and the concert will be on Feb. 19.
The students will be playing on digital pianos, allowing the set up to sound like an orchestra, jazz band, or an actual piano.
