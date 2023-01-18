Piano 1

The students attending the competition are in the back row from the left, Hold Redpath, Sam Dodds, Noah Schneider, Camden Clark, Chase Brummer, and Alex Ray. In the front row from the left are Emma Duncan, Paige Brummer, Lily Solise, and Elizabeth Ashby. Not pictured are Ella Logsdon and Rachel Whitmer.

 Submitted photo

The Conservatory of Music in Madisonville has had 12 piano students selected to play in the Kentucky Music Teachers Associations’ February All-State Piano Ensemble at Campbellsville University.

Ray Grimm, owner of the conservatory, said Alll-State gives students the chance to gain experience playing with an ensemble, perform in front of an audience and it is a great educational learning experience to work with a conductor.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.