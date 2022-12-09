Jesse Stuart Elementary School students got a special visit from Miss United States Grand Supreme during their weekly Eagle Rally on Friday.

“I’m Miss United States Grand Supreme Anna Liliker, but most of you know me as (JSES) fourth grader Anna Liliker,” she said during the assembly. “My most important job as Miss United States is my community service and setting a good example for others. As a student I also choose to set a good example by being kind to others. I want to e ncourage all of you to choose kindness.”

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.