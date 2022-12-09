Jesse Stuart Elementary School students got a special visit from Miss United States Grand Supreme during their weekly Eagle Rally on Friday.
“I’m Miss United States Grand Supreme Anna Liliker, but most of you know me as (JSES) fourth grader Anna Liliker,” she said during the assembly. “My most important job as Miss United States is my community service and setting a good example for others. As a student I also choose to set a good example by being kind to others. I want to e ncourage all of you to choose kindness.”
Liliker elected to do one of her pageant related community service projects to benefit students and staff at her school. As an extension of the JSES Kindness Campaign, she helped donate new books to the school.
“You are teaching our youngest and newest students about choosing kindness,” she told the kindergarten teachers. “I hope this new books will help.”
Liliker also donated books to the JSES library.
“Thank you Miss Durbin for sharing your library and your love of books with us,” she said. “I hope these new books will help and I’d like to donate them for you and all of Jesse Stuart to enjoy.”
During the event she also helped to give away 12 tickets to an upcoming show at the Glema Mahr Center.
