The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports on Friday:
Ricky Stanley, 38, of Nortonville, was charged Wednesday with fourth-degree assault and failure to appear.
Michael Meatris, 28, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with two counts of failure to appear.
Alanna McNeal, 34, of Louisville, was charged Thursday with alcohol intoxication in a public place.
Jason Thompson, 44, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with failure to appear.
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Friday:
Joy Robinson, 40, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with four counts of failure to appear.
Destiny Mullins, 21, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with possession of synthetic drugs and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
Dylan Cline, 23, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with failure to appear.
Jena Reeder, 33, of Brownsville, was charged Thursday with failure to appear.
Dominic Berth, 21, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with failure to appear.
